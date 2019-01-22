The Lubbock Chorale, a 100-member faculty, staff, student, and community choral group, will be holding auditions on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Email john.hollins@ttu.edu or call 806-401-1525 to schedule an audition (a non-threatening musical interview).





The Lubbock Chorale (TLC) is the oldest choral arts organization of the South Plains as well as a choral ensemble of Texas Tech University, and is comprised of community members and TTU students, staff, and faculty. TLC meets once a week on Tuesday nights 7:30-9:30 p.m., in the choir hall (room M010) of the TTU School of Music. For more information on the Lubbock Chorale, please visit www.lubbockchorale.org. The primary musical mission of the Chorale is to prepare and perform art-music masterworks of the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary periods.





Auditions for the Spring semester of the 2018-2019 season will be held at the TTU School of Music on January 22, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Auditions for the Chorale consist of you bringing in a brief solo (pianist provided) that best shows the natural qualities of your voice; vocalization (guided); and possibly a brief sight-reading/rhythm example or some pitch memory examples (singing back three to four pitches played on the piano). The solo can be as simple as "Happy Birthday," "My Country 'Tis of Thee," or a hymn. Members may choose to not participate in any particular concert cycle, but there are rehearsal attendance requirements for each performance.





Please consider joining us for our 43rd season! Following is an overview of the Spring 2019 major concerts:





ANNUAL GALA: SOUTH PACIFIC

March 23, 2019 - TTU McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Ballroom; 6:30 pm

Dress rehearsal on the day of (3/23/19) at 4:30 pm, at the performance venue





MAY MASTERWORKS FINALE: HAYDN THE CREATION



May 11 / 7:30 pm, Hemmle Recital Hall

Dress Rehearsal: May 10 / 7:00-10:00 pm, Hemmle Recital Hall





We will be pleased to welcome you for your audition. Please schedule an appointment for January 22nd by emailing john.hollins@ttu.edu or calling 806-401-1525.







Thank you so very much for your interest in The Lubbock Chorale!













