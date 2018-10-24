TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Deadline Approaching! Submit your Idea Video today!

If you have a solution to a problem, you are 60 seconds from knowing if others think it’s a good idea. Pitch the next BIG IDEA and win money to begin your entrepreneur journey! The next BIG IDEA can come from anywhere, create a 60 second video, load it onto the Idea Competition website, and get your friends and family to vote! Students, faculty, and the public can participate in the program and voting process.

Texas Tech supports the entrepreneur spirit in YOU!
First Place- $2,000
Second Place- $1,000
Third Place-$500

Applications close on October 28th, 2018

Click here to learn more or contact Taysha Williams at Taysha.williams@ttu.edu

 

This announcement is sponsored by the Innovation Hub at Research Park.

 
