FREE LUNCH

Free food, ping-pong, foosball, and bumper pool! Join us every Tuesday!! We will be having fun and eating great food!!! 

Sponsored by the Baptist Student Ministry, a registered student organization.

Posted:
10/30/2018

Originator:
Adyson Hightower

Email:
adyson.hightower@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


