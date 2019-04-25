GRADUATE MINOR & GRADUATE CERTIFICATE IN CROSS-CULTURAL STUDIES (CCS)

The GRADUATE MINOR & GRADUATE CERTIFICATE IN CROSS-CULTURAL STUDIES (CCS) are designed to provide fundamental competencies on multicultural and international/transnational issues affecting diverse populations as well as core principles of human development and socio-political change from a global perspective. Both programs are supported by a multidisciplinary curriculum geared toward enhancing cross-cultural knowledge, skills, leadership, and lifetime professional success in a broad variety of traditional and non-traditional career paths.

The Graduate Minor and the Graduate Certificate in Cross-Cultural Studies are open to all master’s and doctoral students across TTU-TTUHSC as well as non-traditional students seeking to enhance their professional expertise by incorporating a cross-cultural dimension to their programs of study.

Courses for the programs are offered face-to-face and online.

For more information contact the CCS Program Director: Dr. Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, Associate Professor of Human Development & Family Studies / Email: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu