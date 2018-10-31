Instructors and graduate students often need to juggle the demands of research and other obligations with teaching responsibilities. Balancing all these responsibilities and maintaining a healthy personal life can be a challenge! Join us for a discussion on successful strategies for balancing teaching, research, and home life.

Posted:

10/24/2018



Originator:

Molly Jacobs



Email:

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/31/2018



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

