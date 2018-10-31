TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Instructors and graduate students often need to juggle the demands of research and other obligations with teaching responsibilities. Balancing all these responsibilities and maintaining a healthy personal life can be a challenge! Join us for a  discussion on successful strategies for balancing teaching, research, and home life. 
10/24/2018

Molly Jacobs

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/31/2018

TLPDC Room 153

