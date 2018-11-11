TTU HomeTechAnnounce

GRAD STUDENTS--DO YOU NEED TO MAKE SERIOUS PROGRESS ON A WRITING PROJECT?
The SSWI will bring together students and provide them a quiet space to work on both short- and long-term writing projects. Writing projects include, but are not limited to: theses, dissertations, articles, conference papers, seminar papers, and professional documents. This group is just for graduate students to write together. Bring your own refreshments. 

Event information is as follows:
Dates: September 9, October 14, & November 11.
Time: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm 
Where: Graduate Center and online
Register at: https://goo.gl/forms/5fuISKrhMNZKftb12

Please note: You do not need to sign up for all dates or times to participate! 
Posted:
11/5/2018

Originator:
Luke Iantorno

Email:
luke.iantorno@ttu.edu

Department:
English

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 11/11/2018

Location:
Texas Tech Graduate Center and Online

