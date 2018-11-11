The SSWI will bring together students and provide them a quiet space to work on both short- and long-term writing projects. Writing projects include, but are not limited to: theses, dissertations, articles, conference papers, seminar papers, and professional documents. This group is just for graduate students to write together. Bring your own refreshments.
Event information is as follows:
Dates: September 9, October 14, & November 11.
Time: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Where: Graduate Center and online
Register at: https://goo.gl/forms/5fuISKrhMNZKftb12
Please note: You do not need to sign up for all dates or times to participate!