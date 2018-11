Interested in study abroad but not sure how to get started? Make use of your Thanksgiving break to begin your application.

Thanksgiving break is also a great time to discuss study abroad with your loved ones. Make sure your family, friends, and anyone else supporting you in your study abroad adventure is on board. Encourage them to review the Parents, Guardians & Mentors section of the Study Abroad website Posted:

11/14/2018



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Academic