Parent and Family Relations is pleased to announce that Break Shuttle will provide bus trips to assist Texas Tech students in traveling home for Thanksgiving. BreakShuttle makes it easy for students at Texas Tech University to save time and money and avoid the hassle of getting home by providing direct, safe and affordable transportation to and from Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio during the winter break.

Charter buses will transport students to/from Lubbock for Thanksgiving. Buses depart Lubbock on Wednesday, November 21st and return to Lubbock on Sunday, November 25th. Seating is based on availability and is sold on a first come, first served basis. Prices vary by destination.





Buses for Winter Break will depart on Thursday, December 13th and return Sunday, January 13th.

Bus trips are provided by BreakShuttle, a separate entity from Texas Tech University. Parent and Family Relations at Texas Tech University works with BreakShuttle to ensure these trips are possible.

For more information and the registration link, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/bustrips.php.

Questions about registration for the bus trip should be directed to Break Shuttle,http://www.breakshuttle.com/, information@breakshuttle.com, or (855) 620-1924.