The Body Project is a group aimed at helping people feel better about their bodies. In this program, students get to attend two, 2-hour sessions designed to improve body image. This body image group promotes the message of inclusivity and acceptance regardless of age, gender, size, shape, or skin color.

Studies have found the Body Project has improved body satisfaction, reduced risk for eating disorders, and improved school and social functioning for hundreds of young women across the US.





The sessions are held on TTU campus and are free for anyone to attend! If you would like to participate in a group, email BodyProjectTTU@gmail.com.





To get updates about groups and trainings, check out “Body Project at Texas Tech University” on Facebook or BodyProjectTTU on Instagram.



