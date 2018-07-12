The Body Project is an eating disorder prevention program aimed at helping people feel better about their bodies. In this group-based program, students get to attend two, 2-hour sessions designed to improve body image. This body image group promotes the message of inclusivity and acceptance regardless of age, gender, size, shape, or skin color.

Studies have found the Body Project has improved body satisfaction, reduced risk for eating disorders, and improved school and social functioning for hundreds of young women across the US.





To get updates about groups and trainings, check out “Body Project at Texas Tech University” on Facebook or BodyProjectTTU on Instagram.



