A study about the effects of short, 16-hr daily fasts on body composition is looking for participants. If you are a healthy adult (ages 19-55) with a Body Mass Index between 25 and 35, sedentary, consuming breakfast 5 days/week, you may qualify for this study. The study will take place in the Kinesiology Building on Texas Tech's Campus, and there will be a total of 5 clinic visits that could take up to 2 hours total, all visits combined. The study will involve a one-week baseline period, and a 6-week intervention. You will learn about your body composition, natural activity patterns, and will be compensated up for $50 for participation. Email or call Dr. Emily Dhurandhar at emily.dhurandhar@ttu.edu, or 806-834-6556 to find out more details. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

10/29/2018



Originator:

Jack Preechavanichwong



Email:

Jack.preechavanichwong@ttu.edu



Department:

Kinesiology and Sport Management





Categories

Research

