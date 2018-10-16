Free Market Institute Fall 2018 Public Speaker Series

Freedom & Its Enemies

John Stossel

The Free Market Institute (FMI) and College of Media and Communication at Texas Tech University (TTU) in collaboration with the Young America’s Foundation, will host the award-winning journalist and best-selling author, John Stossel to present a public lecture on Freedom & Its Enemies. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 5:30 - 6:30 PM in the Red Raider Ballroom of the Student Union Building (SUB) on the TTU campus.

John Stossel is the former host of Fox Business Network's Stossel and ABC's 20/20, and host and creator of Stossel on Reason. He has won 19 Emmys as a consumer reporter criticizing businesses. Then he realized that competition protects consumers pretty well. He was reporting on the exceptions and even these tended to get weeded out or minimized by competition. The biggest threat to consumers, and everyone, he concluded, is too many rules and too much power in the hands of a government that doesn't face the same competitive pressure as firms do in the market place. He'll discuss his intellectual journey as a reporter and the future of freedom and its enemies in the United States.

A book signing will also take place prior to the public lecture from 4:45 - 5:15 PM in the SUB Courtyard. The following publications will be available at the book signing:

No They Can’t

Give Me A Break

This event is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public. For more information, visit the FMI event page at www.events.fmi.ttu.edu. Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions about this program by email at free.market@ttu.edu or phone at (806) 742-7138.