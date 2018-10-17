The TTU Ethics Center with partner Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs celebrates The Fifth Annual Global Ethics Day "Ethics in Action"

2018 Panelists:

Ms. Thi Kim Xuan Nguyen, Senior Ethics Officer, United Nations

“Global Ethical Concerns”



Ambassador Nestor Mendez, Assistant Secretary General, Organization of American States “Governance & Hemispheric Challenges”



Nadia Flores-Yeffal, PhD, Texas Tech University, Department of Sociology, Anthropology, & Social Work - “Human Migration Issues”



Daniel Epstein, PhD, Texas Tech University, Department of Political Science

“United States & Russia”



Location: TTU School of Law Lanier Auditorium

Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Registration: www.depts.ttu.edu/ethics/

*Registration is required, lunch will be provided to those registered.



Event Co-hosts: TTU Ethics Center, TTU School of Law, and TTU Graduate School