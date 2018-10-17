The TTU Ethics Center with partner Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs celebrates The Fifth Annual Global Ethics Day "Ethics in Action"
2018 Panelists:
Ms. Thi Kim Xuan Nguyen, Senior Ethics Officer, United Nations
“Global Ethical Concerns”
Ambassador Nestor Mendez, Assistant Secretary General, Organization of American States “Governance & Hemispheric Challenges”
Nadia Flores-Yeffal, PhD, Texas Tech University, Department of Sociology, Anthropology, & Social Work - “Human Migration Issues”
Daniel Epstein, PhD, Texas Tech University, Department of Political Science
“United States & Russia”
Location: TTU School of Law Lanier Auditorium
Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Registration: www.depts.ttu.edu/ethics/
*Registration is required, lunch will be provided to those registered.
Event Co-hosts: TTU Ethics Center, TTU School of Law, and TTU Graduate School