2018 Global Ethics Day - Registration OPEN

The TTU Ethics Center with partner Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs celebrates The Fifth Annual Global Ethics Day "Ethics in Action"

2018 Panelists:
Ms. Thi Kim Xuan Nguyen, Senior Ethics Officer, United Nations
“Global Ethical Concerns”

Ambassador Nestor Mendez, Assistant Secretary General, Organization of American States “Governance & Hemispheric Challenges”

Nadia Flores-Yeffal, PhD, Texas Tech University, Department of Sociology, Anthropology, & Social Work - “Human Migration Issues”

Daniel Epstein, PhD, Texas Tech University, Department of Political Science
“United States & Russia”

Location: TTU School of Law Lanier Auditorium
Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Registration: www.depts.ttu.edu/ethics/
*Registration is required, lunch will be provided to those registered.

Event Co-hosts: TTU Ethics Center, TTU School of Law, and TTU Graduate School

 

 
Posted:
10/16/2018

Originator:
Lisa James

Email:
lisa.james@ttu.edu

Department:
TTU Ethics Center

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 10/17/2018

Location:
TTU School of Law Lanier Auditorium

