COUPLES! Earn $40 by participating in a study!

Romantic couples are needed in a study in which you and your partner will participate in discussions.

 

Requirements:

            - Both partners should be at least 18 years old

            - One partner must be between 18-25 years old

            - Must have been dating for at least 6 months

            - No married couples

            - No couples that are living together

            - Must be willing to talk about your relationship

Participants will earn $40 per couple.

If you are interested in learning more about this study and finding out if you and your partner are eligible to participate, please complete a short screening survey here:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ePXEduwd2zToEbb

Any further questions may be directed toward the SMITTEN Lab as hs.smitten@ttu.edu (put "discussions" in the subject line) or (806) 742-1776. This study is being supervised by Dr. Sylvia Niehuis and Dr. Alan Reifman and has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas tech University.
11/2/2018
11/2/2018

Jayla Head
Jayla Head

Email:
Jayla.Head@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


