Wednesday, October 17th The Commons at Talkington Hall will be selling Street Corn! For $3.99 you can get your choice of sweet or roasted Street Corn and then choose your 3 toppings! Toppings include chili powder, paprika, salt, pepper, parmesan, tajin, BBQ, buffalo, lemon pepper or ranch.
Street Corn at The Commons
Wednesday, October 17th
11am to 7pm (while they last)
$3.99 per corn
Limited quantities available so get there quick before it’s gone!
