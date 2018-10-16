|
Tuesday, October 16th The Market at Stangel/Murdough will be selling Soft Pretzels! For $3.99 you can get a soft pretzel and then choose your topping! Toppings include beer cheese, mustard or spicy mustard.
11am to 2pm & 5pm to 8pm (while they last)
$3.99 per pretzels
Limited quantities available so get there quick before it’s gone!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/16/2018
Location:
The Market at Stangel/Murdough
