For 10-hard- luck Texans, a new lease on life is so close they can touch it. Under a scorching sun for days on end, armed with nothing but hope, humor and ambition, they'll fight to keep at least one hand on a brand-new truck in order to win it. In the hilarious, hard-fought contest that is Hands on a Hardbody only one winner can drive away with the American Dream. Inspired by the true events of the acclaimed 1997 documentary of the same name.

Show Run: October 15-21,2018

Show times: 7:30p Mon-Sat; 2p Sun

Ticket Prices: $15 for individual; $5 for students with valid ID

Buy tickets: online: www.theatre.ttu.edu

Phone: 806-742-3603

In Person: Maedgen Theatre Box Office 2812 18th St. (between Boston and Flint Aves) Mon-Sat. 12-5pm Posted:

