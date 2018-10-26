***Graduate Students!*** Please join us TOMORROW at 11am as we begin our fall semester weekly bible study on Colossians. Feel free to bring your bible, your lunch, your friends, or just yourself! Hope to see you there!

Contact jordan.gette@ttu.edu for more information about our weekly meetings, or about being added to our email list!

Check out our facebook group page! https://www.facebook.com/groups/ttuchristiangrads/

You can find more information about Grad Resources and CGF here: www.gradresources.org www.christiangrads.org This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

10/25/2018



Originator:

Amber Benet



Email:

amber.benet@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2018



Location:

Grad Lounge (Basement of Administration Building; Rm44)



