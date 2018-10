Everyone is invited!

LHFSA invites you to attend the presentation Dr. Garica has researched. The topic is Latino Males pertaining to Transfer Credit and AP Credit .

Lunch will be provided!

Please RSVP to lhfsa@ttu.edu



Posted:

10/24/2018



Originator:

Margaret Ceja



Email:

margaret.ceja@ttu.edu



Department:

Civil Environ Construct Engineering



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/29/2018



Location:

University Library - 309 - 3rd Floor



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Faculty/Staff Organization