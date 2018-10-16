Receive a $15 Walmart gift card by participating in a research study! Researchers are looking for female caregivers who have either adopted a child or are caring for a child (ages 12-17) as a grandmother, aunt, older sibling, older cousin, family friend, etc to participate! To be eligible to participate, the child must have been adopted or placed at the age of 2 or older and living with their current female caregiver for at least 30 days. In addition, English must be the family's primary language. The child must not have an active CPS case. If you think you may be interested in participating in this study, please contact Elissa Dougherty at 806-834-7052 or elissa.dougherty@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.