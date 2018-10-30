On an imagined island ruled by the British empire, ill-matched English expatriates Clara and Sidney live protected lives, isolated from the Indigenous population. That is, until a young girl, bloody and brutalized, appears on their property. "Passing" is a poetic and impressionistic drama, confronting the horrors of colonialism and chronicling a history that resists erasure.

Show Run: Oct 29-Nov 1; Nov 3-4

Show times: 7:30p Mon-Thurs; 2p & 7:30p Sat; 2p Sun

Ticket Prices: $15 for individual; $5 for students with valid ID

Buy tickets: online: www.theatre.ttu.edu

Phone: 806-742-3603

In Person: Maedgen Theatre Box Office 2812 18th St. (between Boston and Flint Aves) Mon-Sat. 12-5pm Posted:

