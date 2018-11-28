Elephant's Graveyard is the true tale of the tragic collision of a struggling circus and a tiny town in Tennessee, which resulted in the only known lynching of an elephant. Set in September of 1916, the play combines historical fact and legend, exploring the deep-seated American craving for spectacle, violence and revenge.
Show Run: Nov 29-Dec 2, 2018
Show times: 7:30p Thurs - Sat; 2p Sun
Ticket Prices: $15 for individual; $5 for students with valid ID
Buy tickets: online: www.theatre.ttu.edu
Phone: 806-742-3603
In Person: Maedgen Theatre Box Office
2812 18th St. (between Boston and Flint Aves)
Mon-Sat. 12-5pm