"Elephant's Graveyard" Preview Performance
Elephant's Graveyard is the true tale of the tragic collision of a struggling circus and a tiny town in Tennessee, which resulted in the only known lynching of an elephant. Set in September of 1916, the play combines historical fact and legend, exploring the deep-seated American craving for spectacle, violence and revenge. 

Show Run: Nov 29-Dec 2, 2018

Show times: 7:30p Thurs - Sat; 2p Sun

Ticket Prices: $15 for individual; $5 for students with valid ID

Buy tickets: online: www.theatre.ttu.edu

Phone: 806-742-3603

In Person: Maedgen Theatre Box Office
2812 18th St. (between Boston and Flint Aves)
Mon-Sat. 12-5pm
11/28/2018

Lindsay Rigney

Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 11/28/2018

Texas Tech Equestrian Center | 3121 4th St


