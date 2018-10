Cheer on the Red Raiders by coming to the Homecoming Pep Rally and Bonfire! Enjoy performances from the Goin’ Band, Cheer and Pom and come out and see who your Homecoming Court is! Also stay for the bonfire afterwards to see a Tech Tradition that has lived for decades!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

facebook.com/TexasTechSAB

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB