Facilitating Transformative Undergraduate Experiences through High Impact Practices

The Provost recently shared his vision, “By 2025, every undergraduate will engage in a transformational learning experience under the mentorship of TTU faculty and staff.” This workshop is designed to add context to and gain momentum toward that vision. Hear from faculty and staff who engage students in transformative learning through curricular and co-curricular programs and help envision the future.

During the workshop, the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) – formally CALUE – will:

provide information regarding high impact practices by which we will reach this vision.

highlight support that exists for faculty and staff engaging students in these activities.

facilitate discussion among attendees about practical and innovative ways to integrate transformative undergraduate experiences into curricular and non-curricular activities.

You may register for the event on the TLPDC's webpages: http://events.tlpd.ttu.edu/View/Member/ShowAllEvents.aspx