Homecoming parade
The Homecoming parade will take place Friday, October 19th at 6 PM. The parade will run from First Baptist Church located on Broadway, down Akron Avenue, and to the United Supermarkets Arena! Come out early and grab a good spot! The floats will roll out at 6 PM. Don't Miss out on our annual Homecoming parade!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

facebook.com/TexasTechSAB

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB
10/15/2018

Mackenna Noland

mackenna.n.noland@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 10/19/2018

First Baptist Church to United Supermarkets Arena

