The Homecoming parade will take place Friday, October 19th at 6 PM. The parade will run from First Baptist Church located on Broadway, down Akron Avenue, and to the United Supermarkets Arena! Come out early and grab a good spot! The floats will roll out at 6 PM. Don't Miss out on our annual Homecoming parade! Posted:

10/15/2018



Originator:

Mackenna Noland



Email:

mackenna.n.noland@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 10/19/2018



Location:

First Baptist Church to United Supermarkets Arena



