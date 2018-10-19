The Homecoming parade will take place Friday, October 19th at 6 PM. The parade will run from First Baptist Church located on Broadway, down Akron Avenue, and to the United Supermarkets Arena! Come out early and grab a good spot! The floats will roll out at 6 PM. Don't Miss out on our annual Homecoming parade!
