Teaching Thursday Series: "Safety Dance"

This event is part of the Texas Tech University School of Music's continuing speaking series, "Teaching Thursdays." One Thursday each month, a speaker or group of speakers will be invited to give a lecture with a focus on teaching and learning.

 

This month's event features a discussion with Genevieve Durham DeCesaro, Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of Dance. In her presentation entitled "Safety Dance," DeCesaro will discuss inclusivity in the classroom.

 

This hour-long presentation is free and open to the public!
10/16/2018

Tess Greenlees

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 10/18/2018

Hemmle Recital Hall

