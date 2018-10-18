This event is part of the Texas Tech University School of Music's continuing speaking series, "Teaching Thursdays." One Thursday each month, a speaker or group of speakers will be invited to give a lecture with a focus on teaching and learning.

This month's event features a discussion with Genevieve Durham DeCesaro, Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of Dance. In her presentation entitled "Safety Dance," DeCesaro will discuss inclusivity in the classroom.

This hour-long presentation is free and open to the public!