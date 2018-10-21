The men's chorale combines with the large mixed ensemble in a harmonious celebration of sound during this powerful performance.

The University Singers, conducted by Jonathon Barranco, begin the concert with Ose Ayo (Sunrise Song), a Traditional Yoruba Song from Nigeria arranged by Brian Tate. The concert continues with El cielo canta alegria (Pablo Sosa), The Road Not Taken (Randall Thompson), Los Reyes siguen la Estrella (Franciso Guerrero), and How Can I Keep From Singing (Gwyneth Walker).

After the intermission, Justin Nelson and Jake Taylor conduct the Matador Singers in the second half of the concert. The performers will present Blow Ye The Trumpet (Kirke Mechem), For All the Saints (R. Vaughan Williams), Beati mortui (Felix Mendelssohn), Non Nobis, Domine (Rosephanye Powell), Down in the Valley (Kentucky Folk Tune arranged by George Mead), and Ballade to the Moon (Daniel Elder). Finally, the concert concludes with Jai-Ho (A.R. Rahman, arranged by Ethan Sperry). This energetic tune will have you dancing out of the recital hall and into the crisp autumn air!