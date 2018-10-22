Alcohol Awareness Week is an initiative to promote healthy and responsible decision making surrounding alcohol.

Please encourage your students to join departments, student groups and the TTU Community for events throughout the week! Find the full schedule of events at sab.ttu.edu or on Facebook at TTUAlcoholAwareness

This is a great EXTRA CREDIT OPPORTUNITY!

Extra credit slips with the week’s logo will be provided at THE END of every event. Students will need to stay for the entire event before the extra credit slips are distributed. PLEASE DO NOT ENCOURAGE STUDENTS TO TAKE PHOTOS AS PROOF OF ATTENDANCE.

#TTUNCAAW