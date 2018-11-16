A research study in the Human Development and Families Studies department is recruiting 24 healthy adult participants (18- to 24-years-old; males and females) for a functional magnetic resonance study (fMRI) of sleep, self-regulation, and academic achievement. The study includes a short screening questionnaire, and a subsequent approximately 3 ½ hours long assessment session if participant is eligible to take part in the study. Participants selected for the study will receive a $60 Amazon gift card for their time.

Participation in this study is voluntary and appreciated. You can refuse or stop your participation at any point during the study.

If you would like to participate in the study, please complete a confidential Qualtrics survey here: (https://goo.gl/fCvi4i)

For additional information about this study, please contact Blake West in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies via email at Blake.West@ttu.edu.

Thank you for your interest in this study!

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.