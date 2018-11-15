What if you could launch your career with the skills to make great decisions about your personal income, and use the same skill to enhance your employability? http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/pfp/non_majors.php

The Studies in Personal Finance minor provides basic knowledge needed to manage personal financial activities in day-to-day life. It is a great preparation for any career but, especially applicable to careers in social services, education, communications, and business.

The minor involves 18 credit hours and two of the 6 courses comprise the educational requirements for the Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC®) designation, which is a great way to set you apart in graduate school applications or in the job field. https://www.afcpe.org

If you have any questions about the Studies in Personal Finance Minor, please contact Jennifer Wilson at jennifer.wilson@ttu.edu for more information! Or reach out to your Advisor to learn how you can pursue the Studies in Personal Finance minor!

The minor does not satisfy the eligibility requirement to take the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Comprehensive Exam. If you are interested in the CFP Exam please reference the Personal Financial Planning website. http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/pfp/