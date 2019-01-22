IMLeagues.com or the mobile app, IMLeagues. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, January 29 - February 1, to select your game time and pay the $50 Forfeit Fee. Hit the hardwood and play in our Intramural 5v5 Basketball League! Create your team now onor the mobile app, IMLeagues. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, January 29 - February 1, to select your game time and pay the $50 Forfeit Fee.





Don't have a Basketball team to play with? Attend the Basketball Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, January 29 @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203.





For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.