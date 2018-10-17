|
To make a reservation please call (806) 742 - 4762 or visit skyviews.ttu.edu.
The location of Skyviews Restaurant is 1901 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410. Skyviews Restaurant is in the Bank of America building located on the sixth floor.
The students collaborated with the Pecan Grill at the Overton Hotel to create the four course menu.
The four course meal includes the following:
Appetizer
Southern Fried Italian Bruschetta
Fried Green Tomato tossed with Olive Oil, Garlic, & Roasted Red Pepper on Fresh Mozzarella-Jalapeno Crostini
Soup and Salad
Pecan Grill Salad
Mixed Greens with Pecans, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato and Choice of Dressing
Cowboy Soup
Served with Diced Chicken, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Chicken Stock, Diced Tomato, Diced Avocado, Cilantro and toped with Tortilla Chips
Entree
6 ounce Filet Mignon
With Grilled Zucchini, Squash and Garlic Mashed Potatoes
California Style Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Sautéed in a Classic Scampi Butter Served with Roasted Avocado and Roasted Campari Tomatoes
Dessert
Chocolate Whiskey Cake
The price for the four course meal is $31 - $35 per person, $20 for Texas Tech students, and $25 for Texas Tech faculty.
|Posted:
10/15/2018
Originator:
Kristen Kaplan
Email:
kristen.kaplan@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 10/17/2018
Location:
1901 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410
