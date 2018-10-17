TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RHIM Dinner Series on October 17th and 18th at Skyviews Restaurant

To make a reservation please call (806) 742 - 4762 or visit skyviews.ttu.edu.

The location of Skyviews Restaurant is 1901 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410. Skyviews Restaurant is in the Bank of America building located on the sixth floor. 

The students collaborated with the Pecan Grill at the Overton Hotel to create the four course menu. 

 

The four course meal includes the following:

Appetizer

Southern Fried Italian Bruschetta 

Fried Green Tomato tossed with Olive Oil, Garlic, & Roasted Red Pepper on Fresh Mozzarella-Jalapeno Crostini

Soup and Salad

Pecan Grill Salad

Mixed Greens with Pecans, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato and Choice of Dressing 

Cowboy Soup

Served with Diced Chicken, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Chicken Stock, Diced Tomato, Diced Avocado, Cilantro and toped with Tortilla Chips

Entree

6 ounce Filet Mignon

With Grilled Zucchini, Squash and Garlic Mashed Potatoes 

California Style Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Sautéed in a Classic Scampi Butter Served with Roasted Avocado and Roasted Campari Tomatoes 

Dessert 

Chocolate Whiskey Cake


The price for the four course meal is $31 - $35 per person, $20 for Texas Tech students, and $25 for Texas Tech faculty. 
Posted:
10/15/2018

Originator:
Kristen Kaplan

Email:
kristen.kaplan@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 10/17/2018

Location:
1901 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410

