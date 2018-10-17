Join us for "Demanding Dignity: A Discourse on Bodies," a Roundtable that focuses and frames demands for dignity and justice. Panelists include: Dr. Delilah Montoya and Dr. Connie Cortez, co-organizers of "Detention Nation," Sister Rosemary Welsh, Director of Casa Misericordia (House of Mercy) in Laredo, and Graduate student Apryl Lewis. Sponsored by LSJE and the Dept. of English, Landmark Arts, and the Humanities Center. Room 001, Department of English October 17th at 7:00 pm