Pups & Pastries – TODAY, October 16th (1:00-2:30pm) ENGL Atrium
Come relax in the ENGL department with adorable dogs, free snack, and free coffee!  Carolyn Cook, the former assistant to first year composition, will bring her two certified therapy dogs to the atrium for a "meet and greet" of sorts.  There will be free coffee and pastries!
10/16/2018

Ashley Olguin

ashley.olguin@ttu.edu

English

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 10/16/2018

English Department Atrium (2nd Floor outside the main ENGL office)

