To make a reservation please call (806) 742 - 4762 or visit skyviews.ttu.edu.

The location of Skyviews Restaurant is 1901 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410. Skyviews Restaurant is in the Bank of America building located on the sixth floor.

The students collaborated with the Pecan Grill at the Overton Hotel to create the four course menu.

The four course meal includes the following:

Appetizer

Southern Fried Italian Bruschetta

Fried Green Tomato tossed with Olive Oil, Garlic, & Roasted Red Pepper on Fresh Mozzarella-Jalapeno Crostini

Soup and Salad

Pecan Grill Salad

Mixed Greens with Pecans, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato and Choice of Dressing

Cowboy Soup

Served with Diced Chicken, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Chicken Stock, Diced Tomato, Diced Avocado, Cilantro and toped with Tortilla Chips

Entree

6 ounce Filet Mignon

With Grilled Zucchini, Squash and Garlic Mashed Potatoes

California Style Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Sautéed in a Classic Scampi Butter Served with Roasted Avocado and Roasted Campari Tomatoes

Dessert

Chocolate Whiskey Cake





The price for the four course meal is $31 - $35 per person, $20 for Texas Tech students, and $25 for Texas Tech faculty.



