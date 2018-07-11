In accordance with Texas Education Code, Section 51.9361, all registered student organizations are required to attend training sessions on the topic of risk management as it relates to individuals, organization functions, and/or activities.

Also if your student organizations receiving and/or using Student Government Association Funding will need to attend Risk Management Training. This Risk Management Training will fulfill the Risk Management Training Requirement for the 2018-2019 school year.

If you are unsure of your organizations Risk Management Status click HERE.