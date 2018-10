Bring your laptop and learn to add text, equations, citations, etc. in LaTeX. Session 1 covers basics, session 2 more advanced functions. Both sessions encouraged.

5-6 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 in Library Instruction Lab 150.

To register, click here

For more information,contact ian.barba@ttu.edu



10/16/2018



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library





