Identifying Grants for Research and Project Funding

In this workshop learn to:

Discover the best databases for finding grant opportunities

Learn to match your research interests with available grants

Tap into sources of government funding using sophisticated search engines

Apply for multiple grants using a single application Workshop also available online for distance students. To register, click here

For more information, contact Personal Librarians awasom.afuh@ttu.edu or brian.quinn@ttu.edu Posted:

10/18/2018



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2018



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



Categories

Academic

Departmental