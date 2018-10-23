ALL WEEK
Letters to My Former Self
Across from Main Info
Presented by A.S.A.S. and Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities
Stop by to read "Letters to My Former Self" written by students here at Texas Tech University as they address their struggles with alcohol as they were growing up and the way their lives have changed since.
TUESDAY
Inflatable Drunk Obstacle Course
Hosted by SAB & RISE
SUB Red Raider Ballroom
11:00-1:00 pm
Advisor Edu
Hosted by Student Involvement
SUB Mesa Room
12:30 pm
Trivia Night
Hosted by RISE
SUB Matador Room
5:00-7:00 pm
Plays on Tap
Hosted by TTU Theatre & Dance & A.S.A.S.
SUB Escondido Theatre
7:00-9:00 pm
Join Texas Tech University School of Theatre & Dance & Texas Tech Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities for a night of original one-act plays written for Alcohol Awareness Week 2018 followed by a Q&A/Discussion.
The plays, based on topical prompts from addiction classes in the College of Human Sciences, were written, directed, and acted by graduate and undergraduate students in the School of Theatre and Dance. Faculty mentors: Dr. George Comiskey for addiction classes; Dr. Norman Bert for playwrights; Prof. Jesse Jou and Dr. Sarah E. Johnson for directors and actors.
#TTUNCAAW