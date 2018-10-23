ALL WEEK

Letters to My Former Self

Across from Main Info

Presented by A.S.A.S. and Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities

Stop by to read "Letters to My Former Self" written by students here at Texas Tech University as they address their struggles with alcohol as they were growing up and the way their lives have changed since.

TUESDAY

Inflatable Drunk Obstacle Course

Hosted by SAB & RISE

SUB Red Raider Ballroom

11:00-1:00 pm

Advisor Edu

Hosted by Student Involvement

SUB Mesa Room

12:30 pm

Trivia Night

Hosted by RISE

SUB Matador Room

5:00-7:00 pm

Plays on Tap

Hosted by TTU Theatre & Dance & A.S.A.S.

SUB Escondido Theatre

7:00-9:00 pm

Join Texas Tech University School of Theatre & Dance & Texas Tech Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities for a night of original one-act plays written for Alcohol Awareness Week 2018 followed by a Q&A/Discussion.

The plays, based on topical prompts from addiction classes in the College of Human Sciences, were written, directed, and acted by graduate and undergraduate students in the School of Theatre and Dance. Faculty mentors: Dr. George Comiskey for addiction classes; Dr. Norman Bert for playwrights; Prof. Jesse Jou and Dr. Sarah E. Johnson for directors and actors.

#TTUNCAAW