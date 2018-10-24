ALL WEEK

Letters to My Former Self

Across from Main Info

Presented by A.S.A.S. and Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities

Stop by to read "Letters to My Former Self" written by students here at Texas Tech University as they address their struggles with alcohol as they were growing up and the way their lives have changed since.

WEDNESDAY

Stress Fair

SUB Courtyard

11:00 am- 2:00 pm

Stop by the SUB Courtyard to mix and mingle with student organizations and campus departments and have fun participating in stress relieving fun! Activities includes free massages, make your own slime, make your own stress balls, and many more!

De-Stress with Yoga!

Hosted by Rec Sports

Rec Center 121

5:30 pm

SAB Comedy Night featuring Chloe Hilliard and Jon Fisher

Hosted by SAB

SUB Red Raider Ballroom

6:00-9:00 pm

Chloe Hilliard from MTV's Acting Out and NBC's Last Comic Standing and musical comedian Jon Fisher will be bringing all the laughs LIVE to the Ballroom stage! FREE WITH TTU STUDENT ID

#TTUNCAAW



