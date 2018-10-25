ALL WEEK

Letters to My Former Self

Across from Main Info

Presented by A.S.A.S. and Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities

Stop by to read "Letters to My Former Self" written by students here at Texas Tech University as they address their struggles with alcohol as they were growing up and the way their lives have changed since.

THURSDAY

Raiders Respond

Hosted by RISE

SUB Mesa Room

11:00 am-2:00 pm

Everyone is talking about 'bystander intervention,' but what does that mean? Find out when, why, and how to get involved when you see issues ranging from cheating in class to online bullying, alcohol poisoning, relationship/sexual violence and everything in between. Free t-shirts!

De-stress with Yoga!

Hosted by Rec Sports

Rec Center 121

5:30 pm

Celebration of Recovery

Hosted by Center for the Study of Addiction and Recovery

Serenity Center

7:00 – 8:00 pm

Join the Texas Tech Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities for their Celebration of Recovery. This is a respectful event and no recording or pictures will be allowed.

Nightmare on 19th Street

Hosted by SAB

603 E 19th Street

7:30-10:30 pm

Join us at Nightmare on 19th Street for West Texas' only Halloween themed park! FREE FOR THE FIRST 300 STUDENTS WITH TTU ID

Late Night Movie: Hocus Pocus

Hosted by SAB and Hospitality Services

SUB Escondido Theatre

10:00 pm

Free popcorn & drink coupons provided by Hospitality Services. Come early- limited seating! FREE WITH TTU STUDENT ID

#TTUNCAAW