ALL WEEK
Letters to My Former Self
Across from Main Info
Presented by A.S.A.S. and Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities
Stop by to read "Letters to My Former Self" written by students here at Texas Tech University as they address their struggles with alcohol as they were growing up and the way their lives have changed since.
THURSDAY
Raiders Respond
Hosted by RISE
SUB Mesa Room
11:00 am-2:00 pm
Everyone is talking about 'bystander intervention,' but what does that mean? Find out when, why, and how to get involved when you see issues ranging from cheating in class to online bullying, alcohol poisoning, relationship/sexual violence and everything in between. Free t-shirts!
De-stress with Yoga!
Hosted by Rec Sports
Rec Center 121
5:30 pm
Celebration of Recovery
Hosted by Center for the Study of Addiction and Recovery
Serenity Center
7:00 – 8:00 pm
Join the Texas Tech Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities for their Celebration of Recovery. This is a respectful event and no recording or pictures will be allowed.
Nightmare on 19th Street
Hosted by SAB
603 E 19th Street
7:30-10:30 pm
Join us at Nightmare on 19th Street for West Texas' only Halloween themed park! FREE FOR THE FIRST 300 STUDENTS WITH TTU ID
Late Night Movie: Hocus Pocus
Hosted by SAB and Hospitality Services
SUB Escondido Theatre
10:00 pm
Free popcorn & drink coupons provided by Hospitality Services. Come early- limited seating! FREE WITH TTU STUDENT ID
#TTUNCAAW