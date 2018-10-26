TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Friday's Alcohol Awareness Week Schedule of Events

ALL WEEK

Letters to My Former Self
Across from Main Info
Presented by A.S.A.S. and Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities

Stop by to read "Letters to My Former Self" written by students here at Texas Tech University as they address their struggles with alcohol as they were growing up and the way their lives have changed since.

FRIDAY

Late Night Movie: Hocus Pocus
Hosted by SAB and Hospitality Services
SUB Escondido Theatre
7:30 pm & 10:00 pm

Free popcorn & drink coupons provided by Hospitality Services. Come early- limited seating! FREE WITH TTU STUDENT ID

#TTUNCAAW
10/26/2018

Claire Maginness

claire.maginness@ttu.edu

Student Union and Activities

Time: 7:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2018

SUB Escondido Theatre

