Call for Conference Presentation Proposals in Education

Education Graduate Student Organization

2019 Graduate Student Research Conference

Friday 8 March 2019

 

The Graduate Student Research Conference, hosted by EGSO, invites all College of Education graduate students, on-campus and distance, to present their scholarly work. Research in progress is encouraged. More conference information coming soon.

 

Proposals Due:

 

14 Dec 2018

 

Categories:

Qualitative,  Quantitative,  Mixed Methods,  Conceptual/Theoretical

 

Proposals should be 500-1000 words (excluding abstract and references)

For a complete list of requirements, rubric, and updated information please visit:

https://egso.weebly.com

 

Completed proposals should be emailed to Dr. Zimmerman at:

 aaron.zimmerman@ttu.edu

Subject Line: Student name, Department, Program
Posted:
10/17/2018

Originator:
Alecia Jarrett

Email:
alecia.jarrett@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 12/14/2018

Location:
College of Education

