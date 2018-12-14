Call for Conference Presentation Proposals in Education

Education Graduate Student Organization 2019 Graduate Student Research Conference Friday 8 March 2019 The Graduate Student Research Conference, hosted by EGSO, invites all College of Education graduate students, on-campus and distance, to present their scholarly work. Research in progress is encouraged. More conference information coming soon. Proposals Due: 14 Dec 2018 Categories: Qualitative, Quantitative, Mixed Methods, Conceptual/Theoretical Proposals should be 500-1000 words (excluding abstract and references) For a complete list of requirements, rubric, and updated information please visit: https://egso.weebly.com Completed proposals should be emailed to Dr. Zimmerman at: aaron.zimmerman@ttu.edu Subject Line: Student name, Department, Program



Posted:

10/17/2018



Originator:

Alecia Jarrett



Email:

alecia.jarrett@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 12/14/2018



Location:

College of Education



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Student Organization

