Calling all Students – See Italy with the College of Education



TTU College of Education is hosting an Educational trip to Italy



Travel with TTU faculty and other students to Italy!

Visit multiple cities and locations – A 10-day program

Venice | Florence | Rome





Enroll now: www.efcst.com/2154013AX



Questions? Contact Hugo.Garcia@ttu.edu



Ask me about discounts!



What student travelers are saying:



“I was able to explore new horizons and see the world from a different perspective. This adventure was one of the best I have experienced.”



“I will never forget how wonderful I felt when our plane landed. I learned so much about myself and for that I am grateful.”



“The trip gave me the chance to not only learn more about a culture, but also allowed me to make new friends. I would recommend this tour to any college student looking for an exciting adventure.”



“Coming home, I feel more confident in my independence. I feel cultured and ultimately, I feel thankful for the friendships that I made on tour.”



“I went to a different country with a bunch of strangers and came home with amazing friends.”



What is Included: round-trip airfare (from Dallas) to Italy



Round-trip airfare, accommodations, transportation, end-to-end support, expert local guides, full-time tour director,

guided sightseeing, entrances, regional-style meals

