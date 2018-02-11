The TTU Pre-Law Academy is an intense summer program for selected undergraduate students who are interested in attending law school and pursuing a career in the legal field. The mission of the Pre-Law Academy is to prepare students for the competitive law school admissions process and the demands of law school, while also helping students to create a vision for themselves as law students and lawyers.

Students accepted into the Academy will be required to take three Pre-Law Academy courses during Summer 1: (1) PLAW 4301 Lawyering Skills: Legal Analysis & Advocacy, (2) PLAW 3101 Seminar in the Legal Profession, and (3) COMS 3314 Argumentation and Debate. By successfully completing these required courses, you will earn seven credit hours. The courses may count towards a minor in Legal Studies. In addition, if you are an Honors student, you may contract PLAW 4301 to receive three hours of general Honors course credit.

To apply, simply complete the application that is located on the Pre-Law Academy website, http://www.depts.ttu.edu/advising/prelaw/academy/. Submit the application to Associate Dean Wendy-Adele Humphrey, along with a resume and at least one letter of recommendation (which should be from a professor or an employer, not from a family member or close family friend). After the application deadline, applicants will be contacted for an in-person interview. For additional information, please see the FAQ on the website or contact Associate Dean Wendy-Adele Humphrey at wendy.humphrey@ttu.edu.