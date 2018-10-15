



2019 Scholarship Catalyst Program is now accepting applications The Offices of the President, Provost, and Vice President for Research are pleased to announce the 2019 Scholarship Catalyst Program (SCP). These offices have made $126,000 available to promote research, scholarship, and creative output (construed broadly, including written publications, non-print presentations, curatorships, exhibits, and artistic performances). The primary goal of the program is to promote the research and creative endeavors of Texas Tech faculty. To facilitate review and selection, the SCP is divided into 3 areas: Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (the last category includes law).



Learn more and apply at https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1772215 Posted:

10/12/2018



Originator:

Dustin Delano



Email:

dustin.m.delano@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research





Categories

Research

Departmental

