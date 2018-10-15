TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Scholarship Catalyst Program Deadline 10/15/2018
2019 Scholarship Catalyst Program is now accepting applications

The Offices of the President, Provost, and Vice President for Research are pleased to announce the 2019 Scholarship Catalyst Program (SCP). These offices have made $126,000 available to promote research, scholarship, and creative output (construed broadly, including written publications, non-print presentations, curatorships, exhibits, and artistic performances). The primary goal of the program is to promote the research and creative endeavors of Texas Tech faculty. To facilitate review and selection, the SCP is divided into 3 areas: Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (the last category includes law).
Posted:
10/12/2018

Originator:
Dustin Delano

Email:
dustin.m.delano@ttu.edu

Department:
VP Research


Categories