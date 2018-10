eLearning & Academic Partnerships will be live streaming WCET’s webinar on “The Cheating Economy and Integrity” on October 16th, 2018 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Join us in the Tech Plaza building on University and 19th street, 5th floor, Conference Room 501F or register for The Cheating Economy and Integrity webinar. Listen to the conversation on the commercialization of academic dishonesty and the growth of cheating cartels. Posted:

