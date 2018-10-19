Texas Tech Law School Graduate, Mike Farris, will discuss his recently published book, "Fifty Shades of Black and White: Anatomy of the Lawsuit Behind a Publishing Phenomenon". Farris was lead counsel for the plaintiff in what is known as the "Fifty Shades of Grey" lawsuit (Jennifer Lynn Pedroza v. Amanda M. Hayward and TWCS Operations Pty. Ltd. in the 153rd District Court in Tarrant County), and based his book off the case. He is also a published author for both fiction and non-fiction works. His 2016 non-fiction book. "A Death in the Islands: The Unwritten law and the Last Trial of Clarence Darrow", is an Amazon bestseller in true crime. His current non-fiction project is also a true-crime work. "Poor Innocent Lad: The tragic Death of Gill Jamieson and the Execution of Myles Fukunaga", draws upon trail transcripts, court records and contemporaneous news reports to tell the story of the abduction and murder of the 10-year-old son of an executive with the Hawaiian Trust Company in 1928 Honolulu. Event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided.