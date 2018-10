Are you a proud Red Raider and are wanting to make an impact on the upcoming freshman class? Come to a RRO Crew Information Session!





The sessions for the fall are:





November 5 at 3:00 pm

November 6 at 3:30 pm

November 7 at 3:00 pm

November 8 at 12:30 pm

All Info Sessions in SUB TRADITION ROOM





For more information go to www.redraiderorientation.ttu.edu