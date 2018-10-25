Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study or independent research abroad. The grant includes:
- round-trip transportation
- monthly room and board stipend
- health coverage
- incidentals and small research allowance on case-by-case basis
Undergraduate students may apply during the fall of their senior year. Graduate students may not have earned a Ph.D. at time of application. All interested Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.*
Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.